Happy New Year 2021: Rubina Dilaik, Surbhi Chandna And Other TV Celebs Extend Warm Wishes For The New Year

The first day of the year today (January 1) saw some TV celebs taking to their social media handle to extend warm wishes to their fans. From spending some quality time with their family to sharing some lovely pictures of theirs, these celebs had a fun way to ring in the New Year. Take a look at how these celebs celebrated the New Year.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared her new year wish by sharing a beautiful video. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress could be seen dancing inside a decorated globe. She captioned the same stating, "Happy 2021 ending to you all."

Rubina Dilaik took to her Twitter handle to share a picture of a cake. The Bigg Boss 14 winner decorated it with roses and a 'Gratitude And Love' writing. She can also be seen holding a card with the words 'Gratitude And Love, 2022' written on it. Take a look.

Nakuul Mehta shared a lovely picture with his wife Jankee Mehta. The Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2 actor captioned the same stating, "To the most transformative, expansive & joyous year of our lives, 2021. To being still, not knowing FOMO and finding love and joy within. Happy New Year, Peepz."

Surbhi Chandna shared a stunning picture of herself in a grey Lehenga. The Sanjivani actress captioned the same stating, "Okay BYE 2021. Aapse Mil Ke Accha Laga. Share In Comments How was yours."

Shaheer Sheikh shared a dapper video of himself to wish his fans on the New Year. The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor can be seen walking on the roadside in a suave black attire. He captioned the same stating, "Walking into 2022 be like."

Hina Khan once again created a strong fashion statement in stylish red winter attire that she paired up with black pants. The Bigg Boss 11 finalist paired up the look with her hair tied to a neat bun and glares. She wrote, "RED. Loaded for Action. Let's begin.. welcome 2022."

Disha Parmar shared a pretty picture of herself sipping into a coffee. The Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara actress wrote, "Looking at the year passing by." She shared some glimpses of her New Year celebrations with her husband and singer Rahul Vaidya.

Other celebs like Mohsin Khan, Gauahar Khan, Asim Riaz and others also wished their fans on the occasion. Filmibeat wishes its readers a very Happy New Year.