Harshad Chopda Birthday: YRKKH's Garima Dimri & Pranali Rathod Share Adorable Wishes For B'day Boy

Garima Dimri Wishes Birthday Boy Harshad Chopda

Garima captioned the video as, "There are people who inspire you and there are ones who inspire you to be better.And then there is "HARSHAD CHOPDA", who inspires everyone to be the "best" in all walks of life. HAPPY BIRTHDAY harshad_chopda ❤️ A simple man, with extraordinary skills..An honest man with childlike innocence.. A rooted man with wings to fly high.. A humble man with an eye for perfection. In short-WHAT A MAN..WHAT A MIGHTY MIGHTY GOOD MAN 😊 Knowing you is a life changing experience in itself..."

She further wrote, "You are everything that many would aspire to be ( including me).. Your enthusiasm is what defines you..don't ever let anyone make you think otherwise. Many many happy returns of the day! May the graph of your moods always be high..😀 Lots of love... P.S- be the way you are...except your freestyle dancing 😂🕺🏻."

Pranali Rathod Wishes Harshad Chopda; Says ‘You Mean A Lot To Me’

On the other hand, his co-star Pranali Rathod too penned a sweet wish for the birthday boy. She shared pictures and videos on her Instagram account and wrote, "Happy Happyy Birthdayyy YOUU!!! to the BEST humann, best mentor, bestt dance partner, sweet tooth partner etc etc. You mean a lot to me thank you for being youu and Happie Birthday againnn🥹💘."

Karishma Sawant Writes…

Karishma Sawant shared a picture with Pranali and the birthday boy and wrote, "Wish you a very happy birthday Harshad aka Abhimanyu. May you get everything you wish for."

Other actors too took to their Instagram stories to wish their co-star. Take a look!

Swati Chitnis

Swati Chitnis shared an adorable video in which Harshad is seen dancing with her. She captioned the video as, "Happy Birthday dear harshad_chopda."

Mayank Arora

Mayank Arora shared a picture with the birthday boy and captioned it as, "Happy Birthday mere Bhai. Lots of love."

Fans Trend ‘Happy Birthday Harshad Chopda’

Several fans too took to social media to wish Harshad on his special day. They showered love on the birthday boy by sharing pictures and videos of the actor and trending 'Happy Birthday Harshad Chopda' on Twitter.