Harshad Chopda, Fahmaan Khan To Karan Kundrra & Nakuul Mehta, Actors Who Won Hearts In First Half Of 2022

Harshad Chopda

Harshad Chopda has been impressing audience with his amazing acting in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Abhimanyu Birla. His angry young man look (when with father) and his lover boy look (when with his wife Akshara) is loved by fans.

Zain Imam

Zain Imam's anti-hero avatar in Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan has been impressive. This is first time the actor is seen playing the role of an obsessive lover on television and his acting skills have left an impact on fans.

Fahmaan Khan

Although Fahmaan Khan was seen in a few shows before, it won't be wrong if we say that his role in Imlie made him an overnight star. The actor is seen playing the role of Aryan in Imlie and his angry young man look is loved by fans.

Simba Nagpal

Simba Nagpal won hearts with his genuine game in Bigg Boss. The actor then went on to bag Naagin 6 in which he is seen playing the role of Rishabh. He is also seen in a negative role in the show. Both his shades are loved by fans.

Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta, who is seen as Ram in Bade Acche Lagte Hain, has impressed fans with his amazing acting. His and Disha Parmar's cute chemistry is loved by fans, who are eagerly waiting for their reunion.

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra has been hitting the headlines since his Bigg Boss 15 days. The actor has huge fan following, who often trend the actor on social media. He was seen in a few music videos and hosted Dance Deewane Juniors which ended recently.

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh has impressed viewers with his new avatar of Kanha in Rajan Shahi's new show Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. His chemistry with Sayuri AKA Hiba Nawab is also gaining a lot of love from fans.