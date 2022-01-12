    For Quick Alerts
      Harshad Chopda Fans Trend ‘16 YRS OF HARSHAD CHOPDA’; Actor Celebrates It With YRKKH Team

      Handsome hunk Harshad Chopda, who began with a career in the modelling industry, is an engineer by qualification. The actor debuted in television in 2006 with Zee TV's Mamta, in which he played Karan Srivastav. He went on to play several roles, but the actor became a household name with Left Right Left, in which he played the role of Cadet Ali Baig.

      The actor has been choosy regarding his shows! After a break (post Humsafars), he was back with a bang with Bepannaah. Then again, he was on a break before taking up Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, in which he has been impressing audience with his role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. The handsome hunk completed 16 years in the TV industry and also hit 2M followers on Instagram. He celebrated same with YRKKH family by cutting the cake. His fans too were seen celebrating the same by congratulating the actor on social media.

      Fans Trend '16 YRS OF HARSHAD CHOPDA' On Twitter

      Fans Trend ’16 YRS OF HARSHAD CHOPDA’ On Twitter

      They trended #16YRSOFHARSHADCHOPDA by sharing several pictures of his and his shows. Take a look at a few tweets and check out some New and Unseen pictures of the actor.

      Neha

      Neha

      Just here to say I LOVE YOU ChopdaHarshad ☺️🎉 Way to go, forever favourite! 🥰🎊Happy you brings an instant smile on my face, irrespective of anything! ❤️ 16 YRS OF HARSHAD CHOPDA.

      belikesami

      belikesami

      16 YRS OF HARSHAD CHOPDA 🤍 congratulations for blessing us with your talent for 16 years in this industry main man. much more and more to come for you and ily always <3.

      ALsHaYma

      ALsHaYma

      Dreamers like you seek the beauty of the future &make it achieved always by consistent efforts
      you brought magic onscreen in the most splendid way. Congratulations Harshad onyour glorious 16yrs journey to more success &shining always our unlimited phoenix.

      ShaistaCutiepie

      ShaistaCutiepie

      16 YEAR'S, 13 CHARACTERS BUT 1 KING ... 👑🙌🏻 Happy 16 years Of Harshad Chopda 😭❤✨Thank you for entertaining us and making us smile from past 16 years... We all love you...!!

      Harshadrules

      Harshadrules

      In his 16 years career his growth as an actor >>>>>>>>> His journey from Karan srivastav to Abhimanyu Birla is literally so amazing. ChopdaHarshad. May u continue to shine more&more. U r truly one of a kind.

      Mad_For_Harshad

      Mad_For_Harshad

      Awww they cut a cake for him completing 16 Years and for having 2 Million Followers on Instagram... Thank u DKP Team u guys r the sweetest #HarshadChopda #AbhimanyuBirla #YRKKH #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai.

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      X