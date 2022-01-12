Harshad Chopda Fans Trend ‘16 YRS OF HARSHAD CHOPDA’; Actor Celebrates It With YRKKH Team

Fans Trend ’16 YRS OF HARSHAD CHOPDA’ On Twitter

They trended #16YRSOFHARSHADCHOPDA by sharing several pictures of his and his shows. Take a look at a few tweets and check out some New and Unseen pictures of the actor.

Neha

Just here to say I LOVE YOU ChopdaHarshad ☺️🎉 Way to go, forever favourite! 🥰🎊Happy you brings an instant smile on my face, irrespective of anything! ❤️ 16 YRS OF HARSHAD CHOPDA.

belikesami

16 YRS OF HARSHAD CHOPDA 🤍 congratulations for blessing us with your talent for 16 years in this industry main man. much more and more to come for you and ily always <3.

ALsHaYma

Dreamers like you seek the beauty of the future &make it achieved always by consistent efforts

you brought magic onscreen in the most splendid way. Congratulations Harshad onyour glorious 16yrs journey to more success &shining always our unlimited phoenix.

ShaistaCutiepie

16 YEAR'S, 13 CHARACTERS BUT 1 KING ... 👑🙌🏻 Happy 16 years Of Harshad Chopda 😭❤✨Thank you for entertaining us and making us smile from past 16 years... We all love you...!!

Harshadrules

In his 16 years career his growth as an actor >>>>>>>>> His journey from Karan srivastav to Abhimanyu Birla is literally so amazing. ChopdaHarshad. May u continue to shine more&more. U r truly one of a kind.

Jennifer Winget, Sriti Jha To Erica Fernandes & Pranali Rathod - Who Is Best Jodi Of Harshad Chopda (Photos)

Latest TRP Ratings: Top 6 Shows Retain Their Slots; Kumkum Bhagya Witnesses A Jump

Mad_For_Harshad

Awww they cut a cake for him completing 16 Years and for having 2 Million Followers on Instagram... Thank u DKP Team u guys r the sweetest #HarshadChopda #AbhimanyuBirla #YRKKH #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai.