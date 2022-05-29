Harshad Chopda & Pranali Rathod Are Dating? Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actors Spend Max Time Together: Report

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows on the TRP chart. The lead actors of the show Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda, who became instant hit jodi, are now one of the favourite jodis on television. Fans are showering immense love to the jodi as they love their both on-screen and off-screen. Apparently, Harshad and Pranali's on-screen chemistry has got tongues wagging.

As per Hindustan Times report, multiple sources from the set are to be believed Harshad and Pranali have indeed turned into lovebirds. Also, it is being said that many on the set of the daily soap firmly believe that the two are indeed dating each other.



A source from the set revealed to the leading daily, "They spend the maximum time with each other on the set. Their lunch is together, they arrive together and even pack up and leave together. From what we know, they have also gone on several dates."

Another source close to the actors added, "Pranali was smitten by Harshad and it was obvious. Today just like him, she has become reclusive too. He acts as her mentor but clearly, there's something brewing. I don't think they will come out in the open and address it, given Harshad is very private about his personal life."

Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Chahatein Jumps To 2nd Spot; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Returns To Top 10

Niyati Fatnani To Be Seen Opposite Karan Wahi In Channa Mereya; Actress Opens Up About Her Role In The Show

However, when contacted Harshad, the actor said that they are e better and close friends, and it is just a rumour!