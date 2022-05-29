Harshad Chopda & Pranali Rathod Are Dating? Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actors Spend Max Time Together: Report
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows on the TRP chart. The lead actors of the show Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda, who became instant hit jodi, are now one of the favourite jodis on television. Fans are showering immense love to the jodi as they love their both on-screen and off-screen. Apparently, Harshad and Pranali's on-screen chemistry has got tongues wagging.
As
per
Hindustan
Times
report,
multiple
sources
from
the
set
are
to
be
believed
Harshad
and
Pranali
have
indeed
turned
into
lovebirds.
Also,
it
is
being
said
that
many
on
the
set
of
the
daily
soap
firmly
believe
that
the
two
are
indeed
dating
each
other.
A source from the set revealed to the leading daily, "They spend the maximum time with each other on the set. Their lunch is together, they arrive together and even pack up and leave together. From what we know, they have also gone on several dates."
Another source close to the actors added, "Pranali was smitten by Harshad and it was obvious. Today just like him, she has become reclusive too. He acts as her mentor but clearly, there's something brewing. I don't think they will come out in the open and address it, given Harshad is very private about his personal life."
However, when contacted Harshad, the actor said that they are e better and close friends, and it is just a rumour!