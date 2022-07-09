Harshad Chopda & Pranali Reveal How They Entered Showbiz; YRKKH Actor Says He Did Modelling To Get Into Films

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are popular jodi on television. The duo has been impressing fans with their amazing acting skills and sizzling chemistry. Recently, the duo spoke about their initial days in the industry and revealed how they got into acting or showbiz.

While Pranali said that acting was her dream and she only gave auditions for a year, Harshad mentioned that he wanted to get into films and did modelling as it was said that through modelling, one can get into films, but added that he failed in it.

Pranali was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "Acting was my dream, I used to go to watch movies every Friday and I had promised my dad that I will also work like this and get awards and come on TV, initially I used to go with my mom for a year I only gave auditions and later I started getting work."Harshad shared that to survive in Mumbai, he started looking out for work after not being successful in modelling or getting films.The actor said, "I had come for films initially there was a trend that you could get films through modelling so I started that but completely failed at it. If you are in Mumbai, you have to keep working for survival, so then I started looking out for work."

Currently, in the show Akshara and Abhimanyu, and their families are getting ready for Teej festival. The audience will get to see not just Abhi and Akshara's romantic scenes, but there will also be major drama as Manjari will be seen taking major decision about her wedding with Harshvardan.