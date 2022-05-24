Helly Shah Looks Stunning In Black-White Pantsuit, Unveils Poster Of Her Debut Film Kaya Palat At Cannes 2022

Swaragini actress Helly Shah, who made her dream debut on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival, is making heads turn with her stylish looks. The actress recently shared pictures from her recent looks. Not just fans, even her friends from the industry can't stop praising her.

Recently, Helly unveiled the poster of her debut film Kaya Palat at the Indian Pavilion at the Cannes film festival. The actress shared a few pictures from the poster launch event on her Instagram account.



The Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actress wrote, "Extremely delighted and grateful to unveil the first look of my first film KAYAPALAT at Indian Pavilion in the prestigious Cannes film Festival 🌟. This couldn't have been better 🧿❤️. Need all your love and wishes ☺️."

The film is directed by Shoib Nikash Shah and produced by Rahat Kazmi and Tariq Khan under Tera Entertainments.

Her friends from the industry, Roshmi Sahota, Rajveer Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Bhavini Purohit and others congratulated her by commenting on her post.

At the poster launch, Helly donned a black and white pantsuit, which had a long train attached to it. The outfit was designed by Shantanu and Nikhil.

The actress shared a few pictures on her Instagram account and wrote, "Soul full of sunshine ☀️. What better than wearing this gorgeousness by @shantanunikhil for my poster launch ❤️💥☺️. Fell in love with this outfit the moment I saw it 🌟."

Helly Shah Reaches Cannes, Dazzles In Yellow Attire As She Poses For Paps

Helly Shah Poses With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At Cannes; Shares Fangirl Moment

Apart from unveiling poster of her debut film, Helly is the first Indian television actress who walked the red carpet for L'Oréal Paris at the Cannes Film Festival.