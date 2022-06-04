Helly Shah On Not Being Invited To Indian Pavilion At Cannes 2022

Helly Shah and Hina Khan were the two lucky television actresses who graced the Cannes 2022. While this was second time for Hina, it was debut Cannes appearance for Helly and she was living her dreams at French Riviera. A few days ago, Hina had expressed her disappointment for not being invited to Indian Pavilion at the Film Festival.

Recently, Helly recalling her first experience at the fest, and opened up about not being invited to Indian Pavilion.

The Swaragini actress said that she 'strangely' wasn't disappointed, as for her it was first appearance at the Film Festival and she was living it to the fullest! She also added that she would have been extremely happy and proud to represent India.

Talking about not being invited for Indian Pavilion, Helly was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "Yes, Hina Khan spoke about it. I was also not invited but had I been invited I would have been very very happy and proud to represent my country. Strangely, I was not disappointed. This was my first-ever appearance at the Cannes Film Festival and a different experience altogether. I honestly didn't take it that way 'Oh, I was not invited and I am really upset and disappointed' but yes, if I'd gone to the Indian Pavilion on the first day, it would have been a very great feeling."

She called her debut appearance at Cannes as surreal and said that she met many people and learnt many different things.

Helly said, "It was a surreal feeling and I couldn't soak in the reality, everything was so beautiful and dreamy. It was a new experience for me, where I learnt so many different things and met so many people. I loved the entire experience. Let me tell you that whatever you plan in your head, doesn't materialise, it's very different. You have certain pre-conceived notions about how things would be but it turns out to be something else only. Even the ones who must be going there regularly their experience must be different every year."

When asked about meeting Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan at Cannes 2022, she said that she felt the happiest. She concluded by saying that although she really didn't get a chance to have a conversation with Aishwarya, but she spoke with Abhishek for nearly 10-15 minutes about sports and it was an enriching experience.