Helly Shah Poses With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At Cannes; Shares Fangirl Moment

Cannes 2022 has been hitting the headlines and our Indian celebrities are making heads turn at the Film Festival. The two celebrities from television industry who have made the entertainment industry proud with their style and work are Hina Khan and Helly Shah. Both the celebrities have been sharing pictures and videos from Cannes.

Recently, Helly surprised her fans by sharing pictures with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is also at Cannes. The Swaragini actress took to her social media account and expressed her excitement about the meeting the Bollywood diva.

Sharing a couple of pictures on her Instagram account, Helly wrote, "Had a fan girl moment at Cannes✨ Got to meet the evergreen beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan🥰More details about it coming soon on my feed so stay tuned."

In the first picture, the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actress is seen posing with Aishwarya and in the second picture, the actress is seen having a candid chat with Aish's daughter Aaradhya.

As soon as Helly shared pictures her fans and friends from the industry flooded the comments section and showered love on her. Surbhi Chandna and Tanya Sharma commented with eyes with heart emojis, Roshani Sahota wrote, "This is so perfect 🧿😘🥰."

Meanwhile, Helly is at Cannes to unveil the poster of her film Kaya Palat, which is a thriller directed by Shoaib Nikash Shah and also stars Rahat Kazmi and Tariq Khan. She is also the first Indian TV actress to walk for L'Oréal Paris at Cannes.

Truly, Helly is living her dreams at Cannes! Hit the comment box to share your views.