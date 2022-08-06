Helly Shah's Film Zibah To Have Theatrical Screening In LA, Gets Eligible For An Oscar Qualification

Helly Shah recently made headlines for walking the red cart at Cannes Film Festival this year. The actress has now announced that her film Zibah is eligible for an Oscar qualification. She took to her social media account and said that she is proud to be associated with the project.

It must be noted that Zibah is one of the top 3 films from India to get a theatrical screening in LA. Helly posted photos from the screening and thanked her fans for showering her with their immense love.

The actress tweeted, “For #zibahthefilm SCREENING. Glad to announce that ZIBAH is one of the top 3 films from India to get a theatrical screening in LA and is eligible for OSCAR Qualification Proud to be a part of such a beautiful project. We need all your love & blessings & wishes and more lovee."

For the screening, Helly opted for a traditional Indian outfit. She looked absolutely stunning in the selfies she posted along with her gratitude note on Twitter. In a recent interview, the actress even expressed how great she feels about this significant achievement in her career. She told Hindustan Times, “To be screened in LA, get the Oscar qualification, feels great. No one of us imagined that we were going to reach till here." Directed by Arunjit Borah, Zibah also stars Barkha Bisht and Swati Agarwal in pivotal roles.