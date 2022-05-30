Helly Shah: There Is A TV Tag Given To Us; Indian Designers Refused To Give Me Their Outfits For Cannes

Helly Shah's Cannes debut was a dream come true for her. She was at Cannes to unveil the posted of her film Kaya Palat. She was showered with appreciation for her pre-red carpet and red carpet looks. The way she carried herself with confidence was praise-worthy. However, the actress recently opened up about how she faced rejection from Indian designers and how television actors are looked treated even now!

Talking about her outfits at Cannes, she told Times Of India that she personally feels that what one wear doesn't matter as much as how they feel after wearing an outfit. She added that when one wears a particular outfit, they have to carry it off well, with confidence and make it their own.

However, she shared disappointment about Indian designers refusing to design outfits for her. She said, "My manager approached a lot of designers when we started planning the Cannes trip. And when the time came, no one agreed to give me their outfits except a few designers. That is when we decided to approach international designers. I would have loved to wear Indian designers' outfits at Cannes, that would have been a great feeling. But it didn't turn out that way."Helly said that TV actors are not considered at par with Bollywood actors by makers. The actress said, "I have faced issues many times, but I have never spoken about it. There is a 'TV tag' given to us. When I go for film auditions, they look at my resume and say, 'Arre you have done so much TV' as if it is not something good. This can be demotivating. I guess there is a long way to go before everyone is treated equally."

Meanwhile, talking about her film Kaya Palat, she said that she is thankful to the maker Rahat Kazmi because of whom she was able to go to Cannes. She added that she was a bit nervous initially, but once she reached there, she wasn't nervous at all.

Helly concluded by saying that everything was perfect and the experience was gratifying- She met so many different people on this global platform.