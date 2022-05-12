    For Quick Alerts
      Helly Shah To Make Cannes Film Festival Debut; Actress To Unveil Poster Of Her Debut Film Kaya Palat

      TV actress Helly Shah is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Kaya Palat. The actress is working very hard for projects that would actually push her to a level where she can bring out the best in her. After wrapping up her TV show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Helly has given time to herself and was waiting for something fresh to do.

      Helly Shah To Make Cannes Film Festival Debut; Actress To Unveil Poster Of Her Debut Film Kaya Palat

      And now, to unveil the poster of her debut Bollywood film Kaya Palat, Helly Shah will be making her Cannes Film Festival debut this year. The film is directed by Shoaib Nikash Shah while the producer, writer and actor in the film is Rahat Kazmi, who is known as a critically acclaimed filmmaker too. She will be seen alongside the writer, producer and actor of the film Rahat Kazmi and actor Tariq Khan. This will definitely be a proud moment to watch as she makes a double debut.

      For the unversed, Helly Shah will be the second TV actress after Hina Khan, who will be making an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. Helly Shah has gone into the skin of the character for her role in Kaya Palat. She had earlier stated that the film is going to be a turning point for her career.

      Helly Shah To Make Cannes Film Festival Debut

      Talking about Helly Shah, the actress has featured in the shows such as Diya Aur Baati Hum, Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi, Swaragini, Devanshi, Laal Ishq and so on.

      Story first published: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 11:09 [IST]
      X