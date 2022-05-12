Helly Shah To Make Cannes Film Festival Debut; Actress To Unveil Poster Of Her Debut Film Kaya Palat

TV
actress
Helly
Shah
is
all
set
to
make
her
Bollywood
debut
with
Kaya
Palat.
The
actress
is
working
very
hard
for
projects
that
would
actually
push
her
to
a
level
where
she
can
bring
out
the
best
in
her.
After
wrapping
up
her
TV
show
Ishq
Mein
Marjawan
2,
Helly
has
given
time
to
herself
and
was
waiting
for
something
fresh
to
do.
And
now,
to
unveil
the
poster
of
her
debut
Bollywood
film
Kaya
Palat,
Helly
Shah
will
be
making
her
Cannes
Film
Festival
debut
this
year.
The
film
is
directed
by
Shoaib
Nikash
Shah
while
the
producer,
writer
and
actor
in
the
film
is
Rahat
Kazmi,
who
is
known
as
a
critically
acclaimed
filmmaker
too.
She
will
be
seen
alongside
the
writer,
producer
and
actor
of
the
film
Rahat
Kazmi
and
actor
Tariq
Khan.
This
will
definitely
be
a
proud
moment
to
watch
as
she
makes
a
double
debut.
For
the
unversed,
Helly
Shah
will
be
the
second
TV
actress
after
Hina
Khan,
who
will
be
making
an
appearance
at
the
Cannes
Film
Festival.
Helly
Shah
has
gone
into
the
skin
of
the
character
for
her
role
in
Kaya
Palat.
She
had
earlier
stated
that
the
film
is
going
to
be
a
turning
point
for
her
career.
Talking
about
Helly
Shah,
the
actress
has
featured
in
the
shows
such
as
Diya
Aur
Baati
Hum,
Khushiyon
Kii
Gullak
Aashi,
Swaragini,
Devanshi,
Laal
Ishq
and
so
on.