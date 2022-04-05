Here’s What Rupali Ganguly Received From Her Son Rudransh As A Gift On Her Birthday

Rupali Ganguly, who is currently seen playing the lead role in Anupamaa, turns 45 today (April 5). For her birthday, the actress has taken a day off to stay with her family. However, this time, the Anupamaa star will be celebrating her birthday in a very low-key manner. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed that her son Rudransh has his Marathi exam today, hence, the actress will be going on lunch with her son and husband.

Amidst all, Rupali Ganguly's son Rudransh knows how to make his mumma's birthday special. Despite having a busy schedule, he made his mother's birthday memorable by making a special 'Happy Birthday' card for her. Rupali shared a picture of Rudransh's special gift to her on her Instagram stories. She called it the best birthday gift.

On the card, Rudransh wrote, "Happy birthday Mamma...I love you." Aww! That was such a beautiful gesture from a son to his mother. She wrote on her story, "best birthday gift" and shared that "for any mother, there cannot be a better birthday gift than this."

Ahead of her birthday, Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa co-star Gaurav Khanna also shared a special video with her and wished her happy birthday. Well, #MaAn fans couldn't stop gushing over their amazing chemistry.

Talking about Rupali Ganguly, the actress was born in 1977 to filmmaker Anil Ganguly and Rajni Ganguly. She has a brother Vijay Ganguly, who is now a famous Bollywood choreographer. Rupali got married to Ashish K Verma in 2013. Workwise, the actress has acted in shows such as Sanjivani, Bhabhi, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Yes Boss, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and many others. Her ongoing show, Anupamaa also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Paras Kalnawat and others in key roles.