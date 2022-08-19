Here’s Why Angad Hasija Quit Dharm Yoddha Garud

TV actor Angad Hasija recently shocked everyone by quitting Dharm Yoddha Garud last month. In an interview with ETimes TV, Angad revealed the exact reason behind him quitting the show.

Angad Hasija said, "I accepted the offer because I got an opportunity to explore the mythological genre for the first time. However, I eventually realised that I am not cut out for it. I have immense respect for those who have been playing mythological characters for years. The genre is quite demanding and challenging. It takes a lot of time to get ready and shoot in scorching heat wearing heavy costumes and jewellery can be exhausting. Though I enjoyed my time on the set of Garud and learnt a lot, after a while I was not comfortable doing it. I have to be honest about it. An actor's job is never easy but if you don't enjoy what you are doing then it makes no sense to drag yourself to do it every day."

After quitting Dharm Yoddha Garud, Angad Hasija has taken up Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein, which has now taken a leap of 20 years. He will be seen opposite Megha Ray. He is quite excited to be back in the daily soap space. He wants his show to become successful like his debut show Bidaai. He said that he will rewrite the success story.

Talking about Angad Hasija, the actor has featured in shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Phulwa, Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi, Savitri, Amrit Manthan, Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls, Waaris, Dhhai Kilo Prem and so on.