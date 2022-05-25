Here’s Why Donal Bisht Is Away From TV Shows

Donal Bisht is undoubtedly considered as one of the popular new-age actors in the Indian TV industry. Nowadays, we have seen many young TV stars exploring digital platforms too, and Donal is no exception. She recently shot for a project in Jaipur. Because of a lot of workload in the web medium, she is not getting enough time to do a TV show.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Donal Bisht revealed why she is staying away from TV. The Bigg Boss 15 fame said, "TV is a great medium to start one's career, especially for a newcomer. But at the same time, it requires a long-term commitment with a lot of compromises. At times, it gets tiring also. I am not saying no to TV projects, but I am enjoying the new space. After I finish a project, I can take a break before taking up another one. You don't have that choice on TV."

She feels good to work on web projects as it gives her a chance to explore new places. While sharing her experience shooting in Jaipur, the actress said that there are many places that one would like to visit in Jaipur. She wanted to take out one day to explore the pink city.

Interestingly, Donal Bisht was born in Alwar, Rajasthan. She said, "Although it was very hot, I managed to visit Amer Fort, Nahargarh Fort and Hawa Mahal. Watching elephants and camels on the roads, and peacocks in the gardens, gave me such homely vibes! I miss these pleasures in Delhi and Mumbai."

Talking about Donal Bisht, she has acted in shows such as Ek Deewaana Tha, Roop- Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and many others. If reports are to be believed, she is dating Abhishek Bajaj, who has featured in films such as Student Of The Year 2 and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.