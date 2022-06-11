Here's How Lata Mangeshkar Introduced The Musical Duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal To The Music Industry

The show Naam Reh Jaayega is a perfect blend of nostalgic tales and timeless melodies and every episode has a special story that is narrated by the industry's well-known singers. The show has struck a chord with the audiences and they are always eager to watch the upcoming episode to know more about a new chapter of Lata Mangeshkar's life.

If you love Lata Mangeshkar, you'll surely be amazed to know how she introduced the Indian music composer duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal to Bollywood. In this episode of Naam Reh Jaayega, we will tell you the story of their meeting and how they became a powerhouse of melodious songs.

In Lataji's voice "I took Laxmikant-Pyarelal to Shankar Jaikishan for the first time and I told them that Laxmikant plays the mandolin beautifully, please keep him. Pyarelal was the son of a musician and he used to learn to play violin but he was very young. In fact, these two were kids, when I got to know them, they used to come to our place, sit, eat and used to follow me wherever I used to go. I remember, one day they came to me and said we are doing a film. I was very happy, infact they asked me to sing the first song of their lives and I obliged. And that's how they started their musical journey."

In the 8 episodes show Naam Reh Jaayega, 18 of the biggest Indian singers including Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Pyarelal Ji, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha join hands to pay tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar.

The show is conceived and directed by Gajendra Singh, Saibaba Studios.