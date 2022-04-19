Himanshi Khurana Bashes ‘Brainless’ Trolls For Talking About Her Past; Bigg Boss 13 Fame Shares Long Note

Punjabi actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana recently shared a long note on her Twitter handle, in which she bashed trolls for constantly digging out her past. In the statement, she called out the 'brainless' trolls for dragging her into the matters from the past by fan clubs despite maintaining a respectful stance after the reality show.

For the unversed, Himanshi was earlier engaged to someone, but in the Bigg Boss 13 house, she came close to Asim Riaz and broke her engagement. Since then, the actress has been dating the Bigg Boss 13 finalist.

Himanshi Khurana wrote, "To all the respected media and Social Media trolls. I have been maintaining a sanctity, post Bigg Boss 13, and have refrained from talking anything ill against anyone and have always maintained a dignified silence on all the matters pertaining to anyone I was associated to in the past. But however, the media has still not been able to come on terms and have been instigating the conversations which has opened the doors for a lot of hate and has instigated unnecessary conversations amongst the fans and brainless trolls."

She also explained why she called the trolls 'brainless' as they don't need brain to rip anyone's reputation. "Yes, I reiterate the word 'brainless' because it requires no brains to just sit back in your comfort zone and rip someone's reputation apart according to your own convenience. Being someone's fan does not mean that you will make the other person's life miserable by writing all the frivolous stuff," she added.

Himanshi Khurana concluded her statement by stating, "It's a sincere request to the media to stop digging out the old matters and let the bygones be bygones! I refuse to comment any further or malign myself by divulging into any conversations pertaining to the topics which hold no relevance for me! Love, Himanshi."

Looks like Himanshi Khurana is completely fed up of the netizens' harsh words for her. The actress is currently busy with her ongoing projects, and is looking forward to explore more opportunities in the industry.