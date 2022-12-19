Himanshi Khurana Calls Out Bigg Boss For Causing Mental Trauma, Accuses Its Makers Of Doing Favouritism

Himanshi Khurana, who participated in Bigg Boss 13, is slamming the show for causing a negative impact on the mental health of its participants. The actress-singer has claimed that she experienced "severe depression" after appearing on the controversial reality show.

It must be noted that the concept of Bigg Boss is voyeuristic in nature and this has many a time led to some really triggering incidents taking place on the show. Himanshi called this out and also said that the animosity inside the house had such an adverse impact on her that she started having panic attacks.

Khurana, who opened up about her harrowing experience in an interview with the IHW Council, re-posted the video on her Twitter handle and wrote, "People normally judge you on the basis of how a particular reality show presents you as a person. The fragile minds of the audience don't have an idea about what goes on behind the camera."

She went on to state that the makers do favouritism and that everyone else is shown in poor light, which eventually makes way for social media trolling. “The makers have their favourites whom they want to present as the hero and the others are presented with a negative image. Unfortunately when fans get into the trap they start targeting the one who is shown against their favourite celeb.”

Himanshi further stated, “They troll and degrade them to a level that affects one's mind so much that one goes into depression.” She concluded by saying that when that person comes out and speaks about their mental health, people make fun of them. However, when someone ends up taking their life, she opined that people display double standards by saying that one should have spoken about it. Take a look!