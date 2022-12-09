Himanshi Khurana Reveals Battling ‘Severe Depression' Post-Bigg Boss: It Affected My Heart

Punjabi actress and singer Himanshi Khurana, who gained nationwide popularity with her stint in the hit reality show Bigg Boss 13, recently revealed that she slipped into "severe depression" because of the show. She appeared on Preeti Simoes' popular Punjabi chat show, Dil Diyan Gallan, hosted by actress Sonam Bajwa. During the conversation, Himanshi hinted that after her exit from Bigg Boss, she got panic attacks and suffered depression due to the hate and negativity inside the BB house.

Himanshi Khurana, who is already a known face in Punjab, immediately grabbed attention on the show and became the talk of the town for her relationship with fellow co-contestant Asim Riaz. She took part in Bigg Boss 13 alongside Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Koena Mitra, and others. Speaking on the chat show, Himanshi revealed that people believed the rumours that were spread in the Bigg Boss house, which badly affected her. She said everybody thought going to Bigg Boss was a life-changing decision, but she suffered with negativity for almost two years.

"When I went into the Bigg Boss house, everybody thought that this was life-changing, but that was not the reality. I went into depression because of the negativity in the house. I suffered so much that it took me almost two years to come out of it. I went into severe depression after Bigg Boss, which started affecting my heart," revealed Himanshi.

Further, the actress added that she used to get panic attacks "before going to the events, shoots and while I was dancing at Afsana Khan's wedding". Adding that she had a heart issue and was rushed to the hospital, which only close friends know. "Working on the reality show was not such a good experience of her life and caused her depression. It took me so long to recover and build my life again. I am still recovering from it," added the actress.

Himanshi and Asim Riaz fell in love inside the BB house, and since 2020, both have been in a relationship. Asim, who is her Bigg Boss co-contestant Asim Riaz, had confessed his feelings for her on national television. Meanwhile, on the work front, Himanshi was last seen in the Punjabi film Sadda Haq and has some interesting projects lined up.