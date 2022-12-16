Hina Khan Demands Rs 1 Lakh As Shagun At Manager's Wedding In VIRAL Video. Fans Say 'Dulha Toh Lut Gaya'

Hina Khan aka our favourite Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai trended on social media after her video went viral. The TV diva, who attended her manager's wedding, made a special request the groom. Guess what? She demanded Rs 1 lakh from the groom as 'shagun'. After the clip surfaced on the internet, netizens shared hilarious reaction and you cannot miss the comments.

The former Bigg Boss contestant made waves as she attended the wedding, looking gorgeous as ever in a yellow saree. The Kashmiri beauty donned a stylish attire, which she paired with an elegant choker and statement earrings.

Hina Khan's hairstyle and make-up were on point, which enhanced her look.

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in the music video Runjhun, which also starred Shaheer Sheikh. She has stayed away from the small screen since her stint in Naagin 5 ended. Ardent fans of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress have been eagerly waiting for her comeback to the TV screens since a long time.

