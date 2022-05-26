Hina Khan Jets Off To Budapest After Cannes 2022 With Her Beau Rocky Jaiswal

Hina Khan is currently holidaying in Budapest after wrapping up her Cannes 2022 stint. The actress is seen enjoying her time off with her beau Rocky Jaiswal and close friend and manager Heena Lad. Khan has been sharing some fun sneak peeks of her getaway to Budapest after a stunning show at Cannes 2022.

The actress is seen unwinding on the streets of Budapest whilst having the time of her life with Rocky Jaiswal. She shared pictures of her travel on her Instagram stories and we see her indulging in some pool time with Jaiswal and Lad. The trio also attended the thermal spring bath in Budapest and the actress totally loved it.

Meanwhile, Hina recently opened up about her Cannes experience and said, "Representing India on the global platform is a huge deal. And I consider that a very high honour. And I am so glad that I got to do it at both of my Cannes appearances. I sincerely hope that I continue to get this opportunity every time.”

The actress also went on to elaborated on why her presence at Cannes matters a lot to her by adding, "Cannes is a platform where different film fraternities come together to celebrate cinema and represent their respective countries. I consider myself very fortunate to have been on that platform to represent my country. That’s what I want to do, represent India and make it shine on the world map."