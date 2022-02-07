Hina Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Shubhangi Atre And Others Mourn The Demise Of Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar passed away yesterday (February 6) and the entire nation is in grief. After the news broke out, several celebrities from the Indian film and television industry have mourned the loss of the legendary singer.

Hina Khan took to her social media account to share how her father introduced her to Lata Mangeshkar’s music. She also shared her favourite song whilst posting a video wherein she can be seen singing some unforgettable numbers by the music icon.

The actress wrote, "My father introduced me to Lata Ji’s eternal songs when I was just a little girl. He was a fan himself and made me a fan forever too. Like you all know “LAG JAA GALE” is my forever fav song..I know he would’ve felt like it’s a personal loss. Just like me and I am sure every Indian must be feeling the same. It’s impossible for this country to forget her magical voice. Her songs are a mammoth creative legacy." Take a look!

Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya also took to his social media account to share an old video featuring his conversation with the veteran singer. In the clip, we see Rahul mentioning that Lata didi looks exactly how he imagined 'Bharat Mata' to be. Rahul posted the video with a heartfelt caption that said, "Om shanti 🙏🏼 Lata ji you’ve left us today but your voice will remain till the time the world exists. I believe that the Gods wanted u to sing for them so they took you. Beyond sad.. 😔 Live happily here after maa saraswati ❤️😇"

Comedian Raju Shrivastava mourned the demise of the legendary singer on Sunday by expressing his grief on hearing the devastating news. He told ANI, "I would like to thank God for making a personality like Lata Mangeshkar to be born in India. It pains me to even say that she is no more. She was like a sister and mother figure for many Indians."

However, he said that people like her will never truly leave and added, "But she hasn't gone anywhere. Just like trees and plants, sun and moon Ganga Ji, rivers and seas will always be, similarly, Lata Ji will always be with us. We will keep listening to her songs and keep seeking inspiration from her," he said.

Meanwhile, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’s Shubhangi Atre offered her condolences by sharing a heartfelt note in her memory. The actress took to her Instagram account and called Lata Mangeshkar the most iconic singer and inspiring woman who will continue to win the hearts of the coming generations as well. Check out the post below: