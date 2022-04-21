Hina Khan Remembers Her Father On His First Death Anniversary, Shares Heartfelt Post In His Memory

Hina Khan suffered a huge loss last year when she lost her father Aslam Khan. The actress’ father had passed away following a cardiac arrest on April 20, 2021. It must be noted that the incident happened when Hina was away for the shoot of her music video 'Baarish’ with Shaheer Sheikh in Kashmir. The actress had immediately flown down from Kashmir to Mumbai after hearing the news.

Today happens to be his first death anniversary and the 34-year-old remembered her late father by sharing a few heartfelt posts on her social media handle. Khan took to her Instagram stories to share a short video of her playing hide and seek with her father and wrote, “20th April, 2021… This day changed our lives forever. Dad.”

In another post, the actress shared a picture of her mother and penned down an emotional note that said, “Maa...There cannot be anything worse than losing someone who’s your everything…Best life partner, Best husband, Best friend and much more…She misses you so so much dad…so so much.” In the third and last post, she wrote, “One year today… Miss you.” Check out the posts below:

On the professional front, Hina Khan will soon be seen essaying the role of a strong police officer in Adeeb Rais’ new series titled Seven One. The actress recently revealed that she is quite excited about her de-glam look and in a recent interview and said, “I thoroughly enjoyed this process of playing a cop. The approach was as real as it gets with real locations.”