Hina Khan’s Family Tests Positive For COVID-19, Actress Shares Pics Of Marks On Her Face From Wearing Masks

Hina Khan took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that everyone in her family has tested positive for COVID-19 except her. The actress penned a lengthy note about the 'harsh reality’ and how she is looking after her family. She shared a series of photos showing off red marks on her face as she has to wear a mask round the clock. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress called them 'battle marks’ she got because of wearing masks.

Hina took to her social media handle and posted selfies from the bathroom, striking different poses and showing red marks on her cheeks. The actress wrote in her note, “Harsh Reality : These days life and insta both are mostly about nice pictures with lovely visuals..but when it’s 2020x2(2022) I guess the reality is twice as difficult as 2020..When everyone in the family tests positive for covid and you are the only negative in the house, you have to gear up with masks and sanitisers 24x7 and look after the entire family..safe to say there will be marks behind .. just like the ones I got after wearing my masks 24/7.”

She went on to add, “But as they say when life presents itself as an obstacle course .. become a ninja warrior.. or atleast try..And this post is to tell you that trying is enough.. it gets you to the other side just fine..Let us all try and fight it again .. with scars and battle marks .. just like a warrior.. This too shall pass and remember when Life gives you lemons make a bloody lemonade.” Check out the post below:

As soon as she shared the post, friends from the industry started showering love on the actress and wished a speedy recovery to her family in the comments section. It must be noted that Hina Khan had tested positive for the novel virus last year in April. She had informed the same via a post on Instagram.