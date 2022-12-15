Reel Life Mom-Daughter Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi Brutally Trolled For Dancing On Besharam Rang

When Hina Khan and Shivangi Joshi shared Instagram reels on Pathaan's Besharam Rang, little did they know that they would get trolled for the same. While their fans showered them with love and blessings, a certain section of social media expressed their displeasure over the dance moves. A few netizens, who earlier slammed Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's action thriller, also trolled the reel-life mother-daughter duo for dancing on the peppy number.

HINA KHAN, SHIVANGI JOSHI DANCE ON BESHARAM RANG

On Wednesday (December 14), the two TV divas posted videos where they can be seen grooving to the beats of Besharam Rang. Hina Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who played the respective roles of Akshara and Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, had a blast as they danced on the latest track.

Within a few hours, their videos went viral on the internet, garnering views in lakhs. Fans couldn't help but gush over their amazing dance moves. In case you are yet to see the video, you can check it out right here.

HINA, SHIVANGI TROLLED FOR DANCING ON PATHAAN SONG

While their fans lauded them, a certain section of netizens brutally trolled them for their dance. Many users pointed out that Hina and Shivangi couldn't ace the moves, comparing them to Deepika Padukone.

One user commented, "Madam ji deepika ko copy nhi kr payi, sari ladkiya confused hai ye dance move unse ho hi nhi pa rha hai" while another wrote, "Dance nahi aata toh mat karo" on Hina's video.

A fan pointed out that Shivangi missed the beats while dancing on Besharam Rang. He wrote, "Completely off the beat dance steps. Not impressed."

PATHAAN CONTROVERSY: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan's scenes in Besharam Rang have stirred a controversy in the country. As per reports, effigies of the two actors were burnt in Indore. The protestors expressed their displeasure over the orange colour of Deepika's bikini in the song. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra issued a threat, stating that the state government would block the release of the film if certain scenes are not rectified.

Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham, is slated to hit the silver screens on January 25, 2023. The film will mark SRK's return to Hindi cinema after over four years.

What do you have to say about Hina and Shivangi Joshi's dance moves? We personally feel the trollers need to relax and stop poking their noses into other people's business. Do share your thoughts with us @Filmibeat.

