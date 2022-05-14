Hina Khan Spotted At Airport As She Leaves For Cannes; Shares 'Work In Progress' Videos On Instagram

The countdown for the Cannes Film Festival has begun! Apart from Hina Khan, Helly Shah too will be gracing the International Film Festival this time. Hina, who is known for her exuberant styling and fashion sense and enjoys massive fan following, was recently spotted at Mumbai airport as she left for Cannes 2022.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress opted for casuals and looked chic in a lavender co-ord outfit with full sleeves crop top and joggers. Hina paired it with black sunnies and white sports shoes.

Hina also shared a few videos of 'work in progress' on her Instagram stories. In one of the videos, she was seen getting her nails done. In another video, she shared video of her sandals and captioned it as, "What we are upto @sayali_vidya, Can't even begin to tell u about the hard work and struggle it is..." (sic)

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant also shared a video, which seemed to be a small glimpse of her outfit and captioned it as, "Hint, Hint. Are u ready. @ukasianfilmfestival See u tomorrow."

It has to be recalled that Hina had graced Cannes in 2019 to unveil the poster of her film Lines. Her presence and stylish appearance became most-discussed topic in the entertainment industry. This year, she will be walking the red carpet of the 75th edition of the event for the poster launch of her upcoming Indo-English film Country of Blind.

Recently, Hina shared a picture and captioned it as, "Persistence, Passion and power is a virtue that acts as a guiding light. Young small town girl with dreams that touch the sky, I for sure have been called a daydreamer or sometimes farsighted. But dreams are all I've got and I shall use it to fuel my journey as far and long as I humanly can. Thank you @ukasianfilmfestival for acknowledging this humble journey of a girl who truly believes women must try twice as hard anywhere in the world and never leave the opportunity to lift other women up."

She further wrote, "Getting a recognition by peers from the other side of the world for a heartily-made and hard-earned film is cherishable for life. Much much love and appreciation, Thank you for inviting me and officially selecting our film #Lines and premiering it in the festival.. I shall see you soon UK Asian Film Festival..London here I come... Another big one for #Lines @rahatkazmi @rockyj1 @hirosfbf @rishi_bhutani #FaridaJalal & entire #TeamLines."