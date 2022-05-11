    For Quick Alerts
      Hina Khan To Walk The Cannes Red Carpet Again This Year: Report

      Cannes Film Festival has been hitting the headlines since a long time now. The film festival, which was lying low for the last two years due to COVID-19, is all set to return this year. Hina Khan, who has made her Cannes debut in 2019, will reportedly walk the red carpet again this year.

      The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress had previously walked the Cannes red carpet, not once but twice and was appreciated for her looks. She was at Cannes 2019 for the launch of her film's poster Lines.

      As per ETimes TV report, Hina is all set to launch the poster of her Indo English film Country of Blind in Cannes.

      A source was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "Hina's Indo English film Country of Blind is all set for a poster launch at the Cannes Film Festival and hence Hina will be seen again at the Cannes Red Carpet."

      The source added, "She walked not once but twice at the red carpet and was appreciated for both her looks which were so different from each other. Many celebrities and the entire industry cheered for Hina's journey and her hard work as she represented India at the biggest film festival worldwide."

      Although fans are super excited about the news, Hina is yet to confirm about her presence in Cannes.

      hina khan cannes cannes 2022
      Story first published: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 9:06 [IST]
