Hina Khan Unveils Poster Of Her Second Film Country Of Blind At The Cannes Film Festival 2022

Hina Khan is currently making head turns with her presence at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The actress will be again walking the red carpet this year to unveil the poster of her upcoming movie, Country of Blind.

The movie is based on H.G. Wells' novel 'The Country of the Blind' and is directed by Rahat Kazmi and co-produced by Hero's Faar Better Films. The film showcases the lives of a valley full of blind people and how despite not having the gift of sight, they are leading happy and fulfilled lives. Hina is set to play a rather challenging role of a blind woman in the Indo-English film set in the 1800s timeline.

The poster for Country of Blind was launched at the India Pavilion where the actress got a chance to talk about her movie whilst sharing anecdotes from her time prepping and shooting for the film in the beautiful valleys of Kashmir.

She also took to her Instagram handle to share the poster and wrote in her caption, It’s not easy to make experimenting cinema for anyone but making it internationally reasonable too is a harder job, especially for independent Filmakers. We too were met with such challenges but we decided to stick with the essence of the story.”

She went on to add, “As an actor it was both extraordinary and interesting to play a Blind girl for more reasons then I can write now. First look of our creative leap of faith 'Country of Blind’ was unveiled in the most prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022 - Indian Pavilion. a few pictures from the event and expressed her gratitude for being honoured.” Check out the post below: