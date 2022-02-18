Hindustani Bhau Granted Bail By Court In Maharashtra’s SSC And HSC Students’ Protest Case

YouTuber and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Fhatak has reportedly been granted bail by the sessions court yesterday (February 17) in Maharashtra's SSC and HSC students' protest case. For the unversed, he was arrested by Dharavi Police on February 1 for allegedly influencing SSC and HSC students of Maharashtra to protest outside the house of the state's Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad against the offline board examination.

Let us tell you, Hindustani Bhau's video had gone viral on social media, and students allegedly got influenced by him and started protesting in cities such as Mumbai, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Osmanabad. Now, his lawyer Aniket Nikam released a statement with ANI, in which he informed about Vikas Fhatak's bail.

The advocate told the news agency, "Mumbai sessions court grants bail to Vikas Fhatak alias Hindustani Bhau in the matter of Dharavi Students Protest over online exams. He was arrested on February 1st by Dharavi Police station."

For the unversed, in the video uploaded on January 24, Hindustani Bhau had demanded the Maharashtra government to cancel the offline SSC and HSC board exams and take it online due to the COVID-19 scare. In the video, he had said, "Exams cancel karo. bacho ke jaan ke sath mt khelo warna hoga fir se andolan (Cancel the exams. Do not play with children's lives or else there will be another movement/agitation)."

Talking about Hindustani Bhau, the social media influencer turned YouTuber is known for making videos on several social topics and expressing his views on the same by using unparliamentary language. He had also entered Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant and won many hearts with his performance in the house.