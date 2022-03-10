Ho Shubhaarambh: As Always Rajan Shahi Keeps Tradition First As Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Goes On-Air Soon
News
oi-Filmibeat Desk
|
Published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 21:03 [IST]
Rajan
Shahi's
latest
offering
Woh
Toh
Hai
Albelaa
is
all
set
to
go
on-air
from
March
14
onwards
on
Star
Bharat.
And
as
always,
the
ace
producer
ensured
that
he
gave
a
holy
start
to
the
show.
He
arranged
for
a
puja
and
havan
on
the
sets
of
the
show
with
the
entire
cast
and
crew
in
attendance.
Also
present
at
the
havan
were
Romesh
Kalra,
and
Bhavna
Vyas,
among
others.
The
show
has
already
grabbed
a
lot
of
eyeballs
for
its
interesting
storyline
and
stellar
star
cast.
From
the
promos,
one
can
make
out
that
the
show
revolves
around
three
brothers
-
Kanha,
Cheeru
and
Nakul,
and
their
camaraderie.
Produced
under
Rajan's
banner
Director's
Kut
Productions,
Woh
Toh
Hai
Albelaa
features
Shaheer
Sheikh,
Hiba
Nawab,
Anuj
Sachdeva,
Kinshuk
Vaidya,
Sachin
Tyagi,
Pallavi
Pradhan,
Sucheta
Khanna,
Mehul
Buch,
Somesh
Agarwal,
Suruchi
Adarkar,
Nayan
Bhatt,
to
name
a
few.
Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 21:03 [IST]