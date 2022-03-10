Ho Shubhaarambh: As Always Rajan Shahi Keeps Tradition First As Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Goes On-Air Soon

Rajan Shahi's latest offering Woh Toh Hai Albelaa is all set to go on-air from March 14 onwards on Star Bharat. And as always, the ace producer ensured that he gave a holy start to the show.

He arranged for a puja and havan on the sets of the show with the entire cast and crew in attendance. Also present at the havan were Romesh Kalra, and Bhavna Vyas, among others.

The show has already grabbed a lot of eyeballs for its interesting storyline and stellar star cast. From the promos, one can make out that the show revolves around three brothers - Kanha, Cheeru and Nakul, and their camaraderie.

Produced under Rajan's banner Director's Kut Productions, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa features Shaheer Sheikh, Hiba Nawab, Anuj Sachdeva, Kinshuk Vaidya, Sachin Tyagi, Pallavi Pradhan, Sucheta Khanna, Mehul Buch, Somesh Agarwal, Suruchi Adarkar, Nayan Bhatt, to name a few.