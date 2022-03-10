    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ho Shubhaarambh: As Always Rajan Shahi Keeps Tradition First As Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Goes On-Air Soon

      By
      |

      Rajan Shahi's latest offering Woh Toh Hai Albelaa is all set to go on-air from March 14 onwards on Star Bharat. And as always, the ace producer ensured that he gave a holy start to the show.

      Rajan Shahi

      He arranged for a puja and havan on the sets of the show with the entire cast and crew in attendance. Also present at the havan were Romesh Kalra, and Bhavna Vyas, among others.

      Shaheer Sheikh Opens Up About His Role In Woh Toh Hai Albelaa; Talks About Theme Song Shot In Different StyleShaheer Sheikh Opens Up About His Role In Woh Toh Hai Albelaa; Talks About Theme Song Shot In Different Style

      The show has already grabbed a lot of eyeballs for its interesting storyline and stellar star cast. From the promos, one can make out that the show revolves around three brothers - Kanha, Cheeru and Nakul, and their camaraderie.

      Shaheer Sheikh And Hiba Nawab’s Woh Toh Hai Albelaa To Have A Silsila Twist: ReportShaheer Sheikh And Hiba Nawab’s Woh Toh Hai Albelaa To Have A Silsila Twist: Report

      Produced under Rajan's banner Director's Kut Productions, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa features Shaheer Sheikh, Hiba Nawab, Anuj Sachdeva, Kinshuk Vaidya, Sachin Tyagi, Pallavi Pradhan, Sucheta Khanna, Mehul Buch, Somesh Agarwal, Suruchi Adarkar, Nayan Bhatt, to name a few.

      Comments
      Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 21:03 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 10, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X