Holi 2022: EXCLUSIVE! Aalisha Panwar & Sharad Share Fav Holi Memory; Reveal Whom They Will Apply Colour First

Aalisha’s Holi Plans

About her Holi plans, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actress said, "I will be celebrating Holi with my friends in a fun and safe environment, i.e., my home, completely with herbal colours, organic colours, dance and music. But, to be honest, I have a long list of dishes that I'd like to eat with my friends that day."

Aalisha Shares Her Favourite Holi Memory

When asked about her favourite Holi memory, Aalisha told us, "I have countless memories. I've always loved Holi since I was a kid. Although we didn't play water Holi in Shimla because it's too cold, we only had mostly dry Holi with only colours and music and it was fun. I still remember, during my childhood I used to go to my friend's place and played holi, with all different and beautiful colours all over the face, we danced like crazy people. It has always been fun. Also all the dishes that mother cooks, the desserts for the relatives and cousins- everybody had a nice family dinner together."

Whom Aalisha Wishes To Apply Colour First?

When asked whom she wishes to apply colour (Holi) first, she said, "This time, I'm in Mumbai all by myself on Holi. So, I'll be celebrating this Holi with all my close friends here. But if I would have been with my family, they would have been the first ones."

The actress concluded by wishing fans Happy Holi and asking them to enjoy the festival and to be responsible.

Sharad Malhotra’s Holi Plans

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra revealed Filmibeat about his Holi plans too. He told us, "One of the most interesting facts of Holi is its joy and carefree mood. Just another day of enjoying the moment. My favourite way to celebrate is to spend time with my friends and family and, of course, Leo. We will do the same thing again this year. The best way to celebrate any occasion is to spend time with friends and family. What else do you need?"

Sharad’s Favourite Holi Memory

Talking about his favourite Holi memory, the Vidrohi actor said, "I miss celebrations in Kolkata. Every year, I remember having Holi parties with friends and family. Loud music, yummy food and quality time with close ones."

Whom Sharad Wishes To Apply Colour First?

When asked whom he would apply the colour (Holi) first, he said, "Like I said, I will be celebrating Holi with friends and family. It is said that you should always color your loved ones first, so the first person will definitely be my wife Ripci."

Sidharth concluded by wishing fans and said, "Each color on this Holi will bring brightness to your life. Happy Holi."