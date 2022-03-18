Holi 2022 Exclusive! Sanjay Gagnani Plans Special Surprise For His Wife On Their First Holi After Marriage

Sanjay Gagnani’s Holi Plans For This Year

When asked about his Holi plans for this year, Sanjay said, "Like every year, there will be a puja. But yes, this year I will play a colour free Holi. It's going to be with flowers. Also, I urge everyone to save water, every summer we face a shortage of water so let's be mindful and not waste it."

The Actor On Special Surprise For His Wife Poonam Preet

Since Sanjay Gagnani is celebrating his first Holi after marriage, he has planned something special for his wife Poonam Preet. While spilling the beans about the same, the Kundali Bhagya actor said, "Well, I have done something special, prepared some gujiyas for her which I will be serving to her as she wakes up. It's a little surprise I have been working on since a few days."

Sanjay Gagnani’s Naughty Memory Of Holi

When asked about any naughty memories of the Holi celebration from the past, Sanjay Gagnani said that he used to drop water balloons on people. He said, "Lots of them, but yes, I remember how I would fill water balloons and keep, and whoever passed from the window I would drop the balloon and hide. That used to be a fun thing, I did as a child."

About Sanjay Gagnani

Sanjay Gagnani has acted in several TV shows such as Bairi Piya, Hamari Devrani, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera, Encounter, Aahat, Naagin 4 and many others. He has also featured in a couple of films such as Rakhtbeej and Heroine.