Holi 2022: Exclusive! Varun Jain Reveals Why This Holi Is Special For Him; Arshi Reveals Her Fav Holi Memory

Holi is celebrated today (March 18). Several celebrities took to social media to wish their fans and many have been sharing pictures of their celebration. Filmibeat asked Varun Jain and Arshi Khan about their Holi plans and more!

While Varun said this Holi is special for him as his family is with him in Mumbai, Arshi said she will not attend parties and will celebrate it with close friends. She also revealed her favourite Holi memory.

Tera Mera Saath Rahe actor told us, "Last two years have been tough for everyone, especially for us, who are staying far away from family and working because of COVID. I couldn't go home because of the pandemic and was all alone in Mumbai. I haven't celebrated birthday or any festival, else I would have made sure that at least on Holi, i would celebrate it with family, but didn't happen. But this time, this Holi is special for me as my family is with me. My dadi as well, who has come after so many years, which is a special moment for me. What else I could ask for."He further added, "I will celebrate Holi with them. I havn't planned it yet as i have been continuously shooting. Since today is an off, i will either take them out or my friends might visit, so it will be a good get-together. My friends will also get home-made food finally and celebrate Holi together.

Varun also wished fans and requested them to play safe. He said, "Please play safe. Do not go to crowded places as COVID has not gone completely and we need to take care of few things. Be safe, play safe and Happy Holi."

On the other hand, Arshi said, "I love Holi as we get to enjoy good food and songs. Holi has been beautiful experience every year. Last two year wasn't grand, but yes, we celebrated with family and that too was a beautiful experience. This year, when we are bit relaxed as the COVID cases have seen a dip, but we still need to be careful and responsible as we don't know when the cases will increase. So yes, we will have to play with precautions and use organic colours only."

Arshi added that she will play with some of her close friends and try to avoid parties and event.

About her favourite Holi memory, the actress said, "My best Holi memory was during childhood when we use to play with colours even before Holi day and on the festival day, it was so fun as mom used to cook Holi special meal for us."