Holi 2022 Special: Shivaay-Anika To Kartik-Naira, Famous On-Screen TV Jodis’ Passionate Romance

Shivaay And Anika

Ishqbaaz fame Nakuul Mehta aka Shivaay and Surbhi Chandna aka Anika's passionate romance amid the Holi celebration had set the small-screen on fire.

Kartik And Naira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's characters Kartik and Naira had become household names. Their sizzling chemistry left everyone mesmerised. It has to be noted that their hot romance while celebrating Holi is still remembered by their fans.

Ahem And Gopi

We have seen the love and hate relationship between Gopi and Ahem in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya season 1. But did you know that Holi brought them together as they got intimate post celebration?

Abhishek And Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya's Abhishek and Pragya played by Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha are one of the most loved couples on Indian TV. We all know that Shabbir and Sriti have quit the show, but their Holi romance is still popular among their fans.

Karan And Preeta

Kundali Bhagya's Karan and Preeta had caught everyone's attention with their cozy moments during the Holi celebration last year. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya's chemistry was unmissable.

Manav And Archana

We all are still missing Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande's chemistry in Pavitra Rishta. In the show, they were seen getting close to each other while celebrating Holi. Manav and Archana fans will definitely remember that moment.

Shaurya And Mehek

Shaurya and Mehek played by Karan Vohra and Samiksha Jaiswal in Zindagi Mehek Ki were shown fighting with each other quite often. However, it was Holi when they confessed their love for each other in a drunken state. Their passionate romance had left their fans amazed.