HT Most Stylish Awards 2022: Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Helly, TejRan & Others Walk Red Carpet In Style

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai gave mermaid vibes! The actress looked stunning in a floor-length shimmery blue body-hugging gown sported a thigh-high slit.

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan made jaws drop as she channelled her inner Disney princess. The actress looked gorgeous in a blue body-hugging gown with a see-through mesh neckline.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill looked like a Cinderella. The actress was all smiles as she posed for camera. She had donned cold-shoulder shimmery black-grey gown.

Tanisha Mukherjee

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Tanisha Mukherjee wore a green long blazer and brown leather boots.

Helly Shah

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actress Helly Shah, who stunned everyone in Cannes, walked red carpet in style. She looked surreal in a silver shimmery gown with a low-cut neck.

TejRan

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were seen twinning in black. They looked super stylish and adorable together.

Other TV Actors At HT Most Stylish Awards

While Rohit Roy chose all-black suit, Annup Sonii looked dapper in a grey suit and black checked shirt. Urvashi Dholakia also looked stunning in black dress.