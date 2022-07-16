HT Most Stylish Awards 2022 Winners: Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra & Gauahar Win Big

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill, who surprised everyone with her amazing transformation, and wowed fans with her stylish looks won Most Stylish Emerging Face award. The actress, as we all know will be seen in Salman Khan's film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash, who won hearts in Bigg Boss 15 and also bagged the trophy, has been impressing with her amazing acting skills in Naagin 6. She is also pne of the fashionable actress in the industry. The actress bagged Most Stylish TV Personality (Female) Award.

Gauahar Khan

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan, who hosted the awards event along with Aparshakti Khurana, won Stylista award at HT Most Stylish Awards.

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra, who has been in the news for his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash, is also super busy with his work commitments. Karan, as we can see in Dance Deewane Juniors, is one of the handsome and stylish actor/host. The actor bagged Most Stylish TV Personality (Male) Award at the event.