Hunarbaaz: Bharti Singh Jokes About 'Mamu' Karan Johar Launching Her Baby In The Industry, WATCH

Bharti Singh is currently on her maternity break after giving birth to a baby boy on April 3. The comedian, who hosts Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, recently made a surprise appearance on the show in a recent episode via video call. It must be noted that actress Surbhi Chandna has been filling in for her on the talent-based reality show at the moment.

In a new promo shared by Colors TV, Bharti is accompanied by her newborn baby in the brief reappearance. She even jokes that her son will be launched into the film industry by his 'mamu’ Karan Johar. It must be noted that the filmmaker is one of the judges on the show along with actors Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty.

Karan was seen congratulating Bharti on welcoming her baby boy and asked her if he could sing for the baby. He then went on to sing 'Lakdi Ki Kathi’ after which Parineeti Chopra asked Bharti if the baby is alright after listening to KJo’s rendition.

Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Welcome A Baby Boy, Jasmin Bhasin & Other Celebs Shower Them With Wishes

Bharti replied by saying the baby is fine and then went on to tell her son, "Koi nahi beta, aapne itna saha hai, ab mamu hi aapko launch karenge (It's okay son, you have tolerated so much, so now only your mamu will launch you)." The promo also featured Bharti pulling Mithun Chakraborty's leg during her call and her sudden appearance on the screen generated applause from the audience and contestants.

Naagin Fame Surbhi Chandna Replaces New Mom Bharti Singh As The Host Of Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan

The aforementioned promo was shared on the official social media handles of Colors TV with the following caption: “Bharti ki presence ko stage pe kiya miss, toh lagaya unhe video call aur diya Karan Johar ne unhe surprise gift. Dekhiyega zaroor, #Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan #Grand Finale, 16th & 17th April, raat 9 baje sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot” Take a look!

Bharti and Haarsh recently gave an update about their life as parents on their YouTube channel Lol (Life of Limachiyaa's). the comedian shared with her fans that she and her hubby have given their baby the nickname "Golla" and want to spend all their time with the little munchkin.