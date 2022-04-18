    For Quick Alerts
      Hunarbaaz– Desh Ki Shaan Winner Akash Singh Wants To Do THIS With The Prize Money Of Rs 15 Lakh

      Colors TV's show Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan's grand finale was telecast yesterday (April 17). Notably, Akash Singh from Bihar emerged as a winner of the first season of the talent-based reality show. Interestingly, Akash received a prestigious winner's trophy along with a prize money of Rs 15 Lakh. Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, the Hunarbaaz winner opened up about utilising the prize money for his parents.

      Akash Singh said, "I would like to use the winning amount to build a house for my parents. We don't have a house of our own in our village so first I would make a house for my parents." He is planning to stay back in Mumbai to explore more opportunities in the city of dreams. He has also planned a short trip to his hometown.

      Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan Winner Akash Singh Wants To Do THIS With The Prize Money Of Rs 15 Lakh

      Akash further stated that his entire family is very happy as he has fulfilled his dream. For the unversed, the Hunarbaaz contestant's life was filled with struggles. Ever since he landed in Mumbai, he did all kinds of jobs to survive in the city. Interestingly, one of the judges of the show, Parineeti Chopra called him her brother. He said that he is happy to make her feel proud.

      He said, "She (Parineeti Chopra) told me that I will be her brother for a lifetime. She gifted me a jacket, and shoes during the show and also tied Rakhi. I gifted her a sari during the show because she had told me 'once you start earning you would also give something to me', so I bought a sari for her and she was extremely happy. She has also made me promise to take her out to a restaurant."

      Hunarbaaz Winner Akash Singh On Utilising His Prize Money

      Parineeti Chopra also advised Akash Singh to be grounded and never let success enter his head. Well, fans are very happy with Akash Singh's victory and they are looking forward to seeing him do some great work in future.

      X