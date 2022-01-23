Hunarbaaz: Karan Johar Video Calls His Kids Yash & Roohi From Sets; The Judge Later Records Video To Show Them

Karan Johar, who is currently judging Hunarbaaz -Desh Ki Shaan, was seen video calling his kids in the latest promo of the show shared by Colors TV on their social media accounts. In the sneak peak, we see the filmmaker steal a few minutes from his shooting and call his twins, Yash and Roohi to say goodnight. He is seen talking to his kids in the video, while his co-judge Parineeti Chopra says, “I love you 1,021.”

Furthermore, Karan also records a video on his phone of two human-size teddy bears dancing on a song from the film 3 idiots. He is later heard saying, "Maine video banaya tha taaki main kal subah apne bacchon ko dikha sakoon. Bahut excited hojaayenge yeh dekh kar, aisa lag raha hai hum kisi Disneyland mein aaye hain aur ye live performance chal raha hai." (I recorded a video on my phone to show it to my kids tomorrow. They will be too excited after watching it. I felt I was watching a live show in a Disney land." Take a look!

We then get to see Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who are the hosts of the show, hugging and playing with the teddy bears. Hunarbaaz is all set to premiere tonight (January 23) on Colors TV. The talent-based reality show features Mithun Chakraborty, Karan Johar, and Parineeti Chopra as the judges.

In a statement about judging Hunarbaaz, Karan had said, "I couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of a show that celebrates people’s talent and brings it to the forefront for the entire country to take notice of it. Being a part of 'Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan’ is an honour and a great responsibility for me to judge and support aspiring talents coming from all over the country. I am all set and pumped to give India its first Hunarbaaz and can’t wait to have Mithun da and Parineeti by my side."