Hunarbaaz: Karan Johar Recalls Embarrassing Moment From K3G Shoot, Leaves Co-Judge Parineeti Chopra In Splits

In an upcoming episode of Hunarbaaz, judge Karan Johar will share an embarrassing story from the shoot of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in Egypt. A promo featuring the funny anecdote has been shared by the makers on social media and we see co-judge Parineeti Chopra in splits as the filmmaker shared the incident.

Karan Johar revisited an embarrassing memory from the shoot of K3G that took place during the shoot of the 'Sooraj Hua Maddham’ song, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. He shared in Hindi, “There was a location which was just limestone structures for hundreds of kilometres. There was no one else, just us. It felt like if there is heaven, this is it. It was really beautiful - white sand and white limestone structures.”

He went on to add, “My stomach was upset that morning and I had loose motions. There was no tent or bathroom nearby, so I decided to go behind a huge limestone structure and do my business because I couldn’t hold it in. So, I went and as soon as I started, I heard a faint sound. I turned and I saw a Hollywood crew who were there on a recce. Around 20 of them saw me and they were about to take out their cameras. I immediately turned around and said, 'Please, I am the director of this movie, have some respect’.”

The Hollywood crew asked Karan to take his time and politely turned away and the filmmaker revealed that they did not see Shah Rukh or Kajol, as the limestone blocked their view. He said that they only saw him and his backside whilst confessing that he hasn’t recovered from that story till today. Take a look at the promo below:

Karan and Parineeti are currently judging Hunarbaaz alongside Mithun Chakraborty. The talent reality show airs on weekends at 9 pm on Colors TV and is hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.