Hunarbaaz Host Bharti Singh Opens Up About Trolls Who Criticised Her For Resuming Work After Childbirth

Hunarbaaz host Bharti Singh recently returned to work after welcoming her baby boy on April 3. The comedienne had confessed that she was extremely emotional and it was tough for her to leave her baby soon after giving birth. Now, she has also revealed that she was criticised by a few people for stepping out to work after childbirth.

Whilst with the media, Bharti expressed happiness at the appreciation that she has received as well and that she believes in focussing on the positive feedback. Singh even shared that people have questioned her need to step out to resume work so soon after giving birth to her son.

She said, “It is your love that keeps us going. We know media will be out there so we get ready and deck up. Some people appreciate me and call me strong. There are also some people who have criticised me saying, 'arre baccha chod ke agayai, itni bhi kya jaldi thi.’ People say all kinds of things and we must focus on the positive. We are no angels that we may afford to rest much. So many women leave one-week-old babies behind to step out and work.”

The comedienne went on to add, “Bahut sare aise kaam hain jo karne hi padte hain. Baby ko chor ke jaana padta hai. But humare saath to puri family hai…ghar itna bhara hua hai lagta hai baby ki party hi chal rahi bus (There are so many committments that need to be fulfiled. One has to leave the baby and step out. But, we do have so many people, our entire family at home with us. The house is full of people it looks like the baby is partying all the time).”

It must be noted that Bharti made her first TV appearance after delivering her baby on the grand finale episode of Hunarbaaz that aired on Sunday. She surprised everyone with a special video call to interact with the judges of the talent-based reality show. Singh co-hosted the show with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa before going on a maternity break. Now, she has resumed work on The Khatra Khatra Show less than two weeks after the birth of her son.