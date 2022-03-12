Hunarbaaz: Veteran Actor Jaya Prada Brings A Special Gift For Police Band ‘Harmony Of The Pines'

In the upcoming weekend episode of Colors' Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan, the show celebrates a marvellous 'Holi Special', and to make the occasion more 'colourful' Bollywood's veteran actor Jaya Prada graces the show as a special guest.

Among the many current competitors of the show, 'Harmony of the Pines' has established itself as one of the strongest contenders on the back of a series of phenomenal musical performances. To pay her respects the police band and by extension, India's police force itself, Jaya Prada makes a special gesture for 'Harmony of the Pines' that will win your heart!

As 'Harmony of the Pines' take on the stage in their police uniforms for their act, Jaya Prada reveals that she has a special gift for them which takes everyone to surprise. The actor goes on to gift the band beautiful traditional outfits for this special occasion. Her gesture brings precious smiles on the faces of all the band members, and they decide to change into those traditional clothes and perform on stage for the first time in outfits that are not their uniforms.The delightful 'Holi vibes' start spreading on stage as soon as they perform a mash-up of hit songs 'Rang Barse', 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' and 'Khai Ke Paan'! Their performance ends up receiving a huge applause as judges Karan Johar, Mithun Chakraborty and Parineeti Chopra shower them with compliments.

Jaya Prada makes another heartfelt gesture by applying the 'Gulal' on their faces as celebrates the festival with them. She also expresses her gratitude for the entire police force for keeping everyone safe as they enjoy celebrating festivals!

