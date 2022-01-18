"I Love Gifting My Friends And Family On My Birthday”, Says Atharva On Celebrating His Birthday

Atharva, who plays the lead role of Young Babasaheb in &TV's Ek Mahanayak- Dr B.R. Ambedkar, celebrated his birthday with his on-screen and off-screen family. The actor has garnered immense love and admiration for his portrayal of young Bhimrao and continues to impress the audience with his impeccable acting prowess.

Talking about his birthday tradition and celebration, Atharva shares, "For me, shooting on my birthdays give me immense joy. Everyone on the set, including my co-stars and crew, have become my family. To express my love and affection, I have brought gifts for everyone. It is in giving that we receive. It is my special way of showing love and getting more affection from them. And nothing better than gifting. I have imbibed this tradition from my parents. They used to invite all my friends, and I remember giving all of them return gifts happily, which has stayed with me till date."

Ek Mahanayak Dr BR Ambedkar Leap: Atharva Karve And Narayani Mahesh Varne Play The Lead

Ek Mahanayak Dr BR Ambedkar Completes 300-Episode Milestone

Atharva talks about his birthday celebrations this year and a message for his fans. He goes on to add, "I always like to spend some quality time with my family on my birthday. My Nani and Dadi cannot come to Mumbai this year, but my parents are here, and I intend to celebrate my birthday with them. After the shoot, I will head home to enjoy mom's home-cooked special meal with all my favourite dishes. On this special day, I also want to thank all the viewers and fans who make each day of mine extremely special by showing their constant support and love for the show. The fame and recognition I have received are due to the entire cast and crew's tireless efforts and my followers and fans across the country. My social media is filled with such beautiful and heartwarming messages and posts. It truly has made my day extra special. These thoughtful and lovely gestures motivate and encourage me to continue giving my best."

Watch Atharva as young Babasaheb in &TV's Ek Mahanayak Dr B R Ambedkar, airing every Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm