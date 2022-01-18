"I Love Gifting My Friends And Family On My Birthday”, Says Atharva On Celebrating His Birthday
Atharva, who plays the lead role of Young Babasaheb in &TV's Ek Mahanayak- Dr B.R. Ambedkar, celebrated his birthday with his on-screen and off-screen family. The actor has garnered immense love and admiration for his portrayal of young Bhimrao and continues to impress the audience with his impeccable acting prowess.
Talking about his birthday tradition and celebration, Atharva shares, "For me, shooting on my birthdays give me immense joy. Everyone on the set, including my co-stars and crew, have become my family. To express my love and affection, I have brought gifts for everyone. It is in giving that we receive. It is my special way of showing love and getting more affection from them. And nothing better than gifting. I have imbibed this tradition from my parents. They used to invite all my friends, and I remember giving all of them return gifts happily, which has stayed with me till date."
Atharva
talks
about
his
birthday
celebrations
this
year
and
a
message
for
his
fans.
He
goes
on
to
add,
"I
always
like
to
spend
some
quality
time
with
my
family
on
my
birthday.
My
Nani
and
Dadi
cannot
come
to
Mumbai
this
year,
but
my
parents
are
here,
and
I
intend
to
celebrate
my
birthday
with
them.
After
the
shoot,
I
will
head
home
to
enjoy
mom's
home-cooked
special
meal
with
all
my
favourite
dishes.
On
this
special
day,
I
also
want
to
thank
all
the
viewers
and
fans
who
make
each
day
of
mine
extremely
special
by
showing
their
constant
support
and
love
for
the
show.
The
fame
and
recognition
I
have
received
are
due
to
the
entire
cast
and
crew's
tireless
efforts
and
my
followers
and
fans
across
the
country.
My
social
media
is
filled
with
such
beautiful
and
heartwarming
messages
and
posts.
It
truly
has
made
my
day
extra
special.
These
thoughtful
and
lovely
gestures
motivate
and
encourage
me
to
continue
giving
my
best."
Watch Atharva as young Babasaheb in &TV's Ek Mahanayak Dr B R Ambedkar, airing every Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm