Iconic Gold Awards 2022: Sai Ketan Rao-Shivangi, Karanvir-Debattama, Erica, Jasmin & Others Walk Red Carpet

Erica Fernandes

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actress Erica Fernandes' fashion game was on point. The actress looked gorgeous in white dress.

Shivangi Khedkar & Sai Ketan Rao

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali actors Shivangi Khedkar and Sai Ketan Rao looked adorable together. While the actress looked lovely in a blue dress, Sai looked dapper in a sea green suit with white shirt.

Karanvir Sharma & Debattama Saha

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani actor Karanvir Sharma, who is basking in success of his latest film A Thursday, looked dapper in all-black suit. His SAAKH co-star Debattama Saha too looked stunning in a black attire.

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin looked beautiful in an orange dress. She completed her look with her hair tied into a bun.

Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty looked gorgeous in a long blue dress.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar looked dapper in a black t-shirt and pants with black design jacket.

Helly Shah

Ishq Mein Marjwan 2 actress Helly Shah looked like a boss lady in black attire with coat.