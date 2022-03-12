Iconic Gold Awards 2022: Sai Ketan Rao-Shivangi, Karanvir-Debattama, Erica, Jasmin & Others Walk Red Carpet
The much-awaited prestigious award show Iconic Gold Awards 2022 is being held today (March 12) in Hotel Sahara Star (Mumbai). It was a star-studded affair with several prominent personalities attended the event. KK Menon, Sharvari Wagh and Vani Kapoor are a few celebrities who graced the event from Bollywood.
From television, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali actors Sai Ketan Rao, Shivangi Khedkar, ex-Bigg Boss contestants Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin, Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar and others walked the red carpet in style. Take a look at a few pictures from the event.
Erica Fernandes
Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actress Erica Fernandes' fashion game was on point. The actress looked gorgeous in white dress.
Shivangi Khedkar & Sai Ketan Rao
Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali actors Shivangi Khedkar and Sai Ketan Rao looked adorable together. While the actress looked lovely in a blue dress, Sai looked dapper in a sea green suit with white shirt.
Karanvir Sharma & Debattama Saha
Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani actor Karanvir Sharma, who is basking in success of his latest film A Thursday, looked dapper in all-black suit. His SAAKH co-star Debattama Saha too looked stunning in a black attire.
(Image Source: Instagram)
Jasmin Bhasin
Jasmin Bhasin looked beautiful in an orange dress. She completed her look with her hair tied into a bun.
(Image Source: Instagram)
Shamita Shetty
Shamita Shetty looked gorgeous in a long blue dress.
Dheeraj Dhoopar
Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar looked dapper in a black t-shirt and pants with black design jacket.
Helly Shah
Ishq Mein Marjwan 2 actress Helly Shah looked like a boss lady in black attire with coat.