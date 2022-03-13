Iconic Gold Awards 2022 Winners List: Erica Fernandes, Dheeraj, Sai Ketan Rao-Shivangi & Others Win Big

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar shared a picture snapped with his awards on his Instagram account and wrote, "It's a win-win. 🏆🏆 #BestActor #MostStylishActor."

Sai Ketan Rao & Shivangi Khedkar

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali actors Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar won awards. Sai shared a picture on his Instagram story and captioned it as, "And Congratulations to us. Congratulations to the show our supporters our fans, the show, creators and directors, DOP and to the entire team of MHRW it's the entire team of MHRW and because of you all we have climbed today's stage..."

Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty won Iconic Best Powerback Personality of the Year award at the event. Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin congratulated the actress.

Sanjay Gagnani

Sanjay Gagnani shared a picture and captioned it as, "🏆🏆Scored TWO tonight & this wouldn't have been possible at all without the BLESSINGS, ENCOURAGEMENT & LOVE I've received from the Universe, My Family, My Team & the Viewers around the Globe 😇🙏❤️."

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin won Iconic Stylish Women award at Iconic Gold Awards 2022.

Karanvir Sharma-Debattama Saha

While Debattama Saha won Iconic Most Liked TV Actress Critics award, Karanvir Sharma won Iconic Best Supporting Actor award for his amazing performance in the film A Thursday.

Iconic Gold Awards 2022 Winners List

• Iconic Stylish Women: Jasmin Bhasin

• Iconic Most Glamorous TV Actress: Erica Fernandes

• Iconic Best Powerback Personality: Shamita Shetty

• Iconic Best Negative TV Actress: Urvashi Dholakia

• Iconic Best Negative Lead Role: Sanjay Gangnani

• Iconic Best Debut TV Actress: Shivangi Khedkar

• Iconic Best Debut TV Actor: Sai Ketan Rao

• Iconic Most Liked TV Actress Critics: Debattama Saha

• Iconic Best Actor: Dheeraj Dhoopar

• Iconic Most Stylish Actor: Dheeraj Dhoopar

• Iconic Most Trust Worthy Iconic Actress: Helly Shah

• Iconic Best Supporting Actor: Karanvir Sharma (Film: A Thursday)

• Iconic Most Trustworthy TV Actor: Sharad Malhotra

• Iconic Best Comic TV Show: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain