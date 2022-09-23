Ieshaan Sehgaal-Miesha Iyer Break-Up; A Look At Jodis Who Parted Ways After Bigg Boss Got Over
Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer, who met each other in Bigg Boss 15, fell in love in the glasshouse. The duo has been in a relationship for almost a year. However, they broke up two months ago, due to compatibility issues and have even unfollowed each other on social media recently. Ieshaan confirmed the same and told Hindustan Times that things were not working out and he thinks that they were not meant to be together. The actor said, "It wasn't something which would have worked out honestly. She wanted different things from life and so did I. The circumstances of the show were very different. I was very much invested in the relationship. When we came out and entered the real world, it was very much different from what we were facing inside the house. I think it is good that we broke up."
Ieshaan Sehgaal-Miesha Iyer
Although he said that he is not someone who will hold a grudge, he said that they are not on talking term and added, "I'm not in touch with her. If you are asking if I'm on talking terms with her or I'd like to talk to her, then no. It's not normal to deal with a breakup, especially if you have invested so much in a relationship. It always gets difficult. (But) I've completely moved on. I'm in a happy and positive space."
Well, this is not the first jodi who broke up after the show. Take a look at jodis who parted ways post Bigg Boss!
Shamita Shetty & Raqesh Bapat
Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, who started dating in Bigg Boss OTT, were also seen on Bigg Boss 15. During their stay, they gave major couple goals. Post Bigg Boss too, they shared lovey-dovey posts, but the duo announced their break-up in July on their social media handles.
Karishma Tanna & Upen Patel
Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel met during Bigg Boss season 8 and instantly fell for each other. They even participated in Nach Baliye 7. The couple dated for almost 2 years but later the two parted their ways. The two have moved on in their lives- Karishma is married to a businessman from Mumbai- Varun Bangera.
Kushal Tandon & Gauahar Khan
Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan fell in love in Bigg Boss 7. The duo's chemistry set the screens on fire and left fans amazed. Gauahar went on to win the show. Post the show, they started dating. However, the couple broke up after being together for a few months. They have moved on in their lives and Gauahar is married to Zaid Darbar.
Tanisha Mukherji & Armaan Kohli
Tanisha Mukherji and Armaan Kohli became very close during Bigg Boss 7. After the show got over, there were reports that the two got engaged, but later the couple decided to part ways.
Sara Khan & Ali Merchant
Sara Khan married Ali Merchant in Bigg Boss 4. It has to be recalled that Ali was a wild card entry. Their wedding became big news and it was even attended by their families. But post the show, the duo got divorced.