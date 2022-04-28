Imlie Actor Veer Singh Opens Up About His Role On The Show, Says He Likes Playing Grey Shaded Characters

Veer Singh, who recently made his acting debut with the popular TV show Imlie, is quite elated with the overwhelming response he has received from the viewers. Singh recently opened up about his role in an interview with ETimes TV and said, "I am playing the role of Uday. He is an arrogant, rude, ill-mannered, and indestructible guy, that's why Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) and other family members don't like him.”

The actor then stated that he is poles apart from his on-screen character and added, "I'm a taurian. In real life, I am content, generous, and benevolent, but my on-screen character is exactly the opposite. It's quite challenging for me to play this character since I have to constantly think and act in the opposite way of who I am."

Veer, who hails from Delhi, did a couple of TVCs and theatre prior to doing Imlie. The actor also confessed that he always wanted to do a role with multiple shades and he was fortunate enough to get an opportunity to play a grey character in the show.

Imlie Spoilers: Major Twists! Aryan's Ex-Girlfriend To Enter; Imlie & Aryan To Part Ways?

He further shared that Uday's character is a bit unpredictable and as a viewer, one might think he's a negative at times, but then he does something to change their mind. Veer is of the opinion that people like such grey-shaded men.

Is Imlie Going Off-Air? Here's What We Know!

On being quizzed about the reception, the actor said that he is getting a great response from the loyal fans and since the day he entered the show, they are constantly showering a lot of love and positive feedback. He confessed that he is really overwhelmed as this happens to be his first TV show.