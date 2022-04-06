Imlie: Fahmaan Gives Credit To Team For Making Aryan Popular; Here's What He Said When Asked About Fav Scene

Imlie is one of the top shows on the TRP chart and each character in the show is most-loved by fans. One such character is Fahmaan Khan's role of a suave and badass businessman Aryan Singh Rathore. Fans are loving his acting, style and angry young man attitude of Aryan Singh Rathore. Although Fahmaan was seen in a few shows, it won't be wrong if we say that the actor became an overnight sensation with his performance in the show.

Recently, Fahmaan spoke about his character's popularity and gave all the credit to the team for making Aryan Singh Rathore what he is.



The actor was all praise for the team and was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "The team that I'm working with is simply amazing. I give all the credit to them for making Aryan Singh Rathore what he is. Besides just this character, the way each small thing is given so much detailing is amazing. Very rarely can you do that in television because of how much pressure there is to deliver."

Fahmaan specified that their shows are mostly on the top as because quality is their prime focus. He said that even with their backs to the wall at times to deliver in time the quality of work is not compromised on, which is what makers a show great.

When asked about his favourite scene till date, he said that naming one particular scene is difficult as he felt every scene is aesthetically shot.

Imlie: Has Gashmeer Mahajani's Replacement Manasvi Vashist AKA Aditya Kumar Tripathi Quit The Show?

Imlie's Sumbul Talks About Sudden Change In Storyline; Says She Was Sure Fahmaan's Character Will Win Hearts

He concluded by saying, "There's not one scene in which I can say that this wasn't aesthetically shot. So naming one scene would be difficult."