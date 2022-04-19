Imlie's Fahmaan Khan AKA Aryan On Fans' Love: It's Simply Amazing And Extremely Overwhelming
Star Plus show Imlie is one of the popular shows on television. The show has been doing well on BARC chart. The recently track of Aryan and Imlie, who is popularly known as AryLie, has grabbed all attention of audience and they are loving the pair.
Recently,
when
asked
about
his
reaction
to
fans
love,
the
actor
said
that
he
is
extremely
overwhelmed
with
the
love
and
appreciation.
Fahmaan was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "It's simply amazing and extremely overwhelming to be loved and appreciated so much for the work you do. As an actor, that's what I've always wanted. To all of those wonderful people out there, I'd only want to say one thing I love you too."
The actor has been sharing his fans' reaction on his Instagram stories. Recently, a fan had shared a post which read as, "This man!!! One of the finest ACTORs on ITV right now, also a seeti maar HERO, Fahmaan Khan ladies & gentlemen. Playing one of the best written male characters on ITV- My Aruu #AryanSinghRathore."
Fahmaan re-shared fans post and wrote, "Always wanted to hear people talk about my performance and not about how I look. @siddhanth.k.s here you go bro. You instilled that in me."