India
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Imlie's Fahmaan Khan Reacts To Rumours Of Him Being More Than Friends With Sumbul Touqeer

      By
      |

      Imlie is one of the popular shows on television, and the lead pair- Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer are most-loved jodi. The couple's on-screen chemistry is loved by audiences and the two have become quite close in real life as well. There has been constant buzz that the two are more than friends. Recently, Fahmaan has reacted to the same and clarified that they are not a couple.

      Fahmaan was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "Sumbul and I are not a couple. My name Fahmaan means 'very understanding' and I am friendly and understanding with everyone. I can be a super best friend, but I can be a troublesome boyfriend, so I want to steer clear of relationships right now."

      Fahmaan Khan & Sumbul Touqeer

      Talking about Sumbul, the actor said, "I enjoy my friendship with Sumbul because there are no expectations and we are fully focused on giving our best to the show. She is a great co-actor. I love my 'alone' space and do not want to get into a relationship. I am very happy that people love our pairing and even want to see us get married."

      Fahmaan said that he is not romantic in real life and his past girlfriends have always felt that. He added that he doesn't even hold hands, so, if a girl falls in love with him, she will always be troubled (laughs).
      The actor said that in personal life too, he doesn't express emotions. He added that his parents were with him a few months ago and its after 31 years, he called his father, who was going to sleep and gave him a warm hug. Fahmaan said that he is shy when it comes to showing emotions. He added that although will care and protect a person, he can't express it much physically.

      Fahmaan Khan & Sumbul Touqeer

      Professionally, the actor has been doing good in Imlie. He has been getting to do some action scenes as well. About the same, he said that he loves doing action roles as he finds them challenging. He added that he is heavily inspired by Bollywood action films like Ghulam.

      Imlie To Go Off-Air & Return With Second Season; Post Generation Leap, Sumbul Touqeer & Fahmaan Khan To Exit?Imlie To Go Off-Air & Return With Second Season; Post Generation Leap, Sumbul Touqeer & Fahmaan Khan To Exit?

      Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Makers Drop Promos Featuring Gashmeer-Nora, Amruta-Madhuri & Karan Johar-Maniesh Paul
      Fahmaan mentioned that he is focused on doing good work rather than just earing, so along with TV, he would be happy to do some good work in Bollywood and the OTT space. He concluded by saying that he wants to portray different characters in his career.

      Comments
      Read more about: imlie fahmaan khan sumbul touqeer
      Story first published: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 14:19 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 13, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X